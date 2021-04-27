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Simon Siddol on Legalise Freedom: Music, Magic and Mind Control
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13 views • April 27, 2021
Conversation about the toxic nature of much modern music and the reasons behind it.
Full interview can be found at the links below:
https://theconsciousmusicschool.com
http://www.legalise-freedom.com
Get the course mentioned here:
https://theconsciousmusicschool.com/school/index.php/soul-food-or-poisonous-music-1/
Interested in 1-on-1 coaching from Simon? Click the link below:
https://theconsciousmusicschool.coachesconsole.com/choices--choices.html
Full interview can be found at the links below:
https://theconsciousmusicschool.com
http://www.legalise-freedom.com
Get the course mentioned here:
https://theconsciousmusicschool.com/school/index.php/soul-food-or-poisonous-music-1/
Interested in 1-on-1 coaching from Simon? Click the link below:
https://theconsciousmusicschool.coachesconsole.com/choices--choices.html
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