Antisemite Dems Win Races, in SYNC with MOSQUE SHOOTERS?

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May 20, 2026 - While the victories by Trump-backed candidates are encouraging, the wins by antisemitic and outright Jew-hating Democrats are downright terrifying! Let’s take a look…
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