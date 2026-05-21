Antisemite Dems Win Races, in SYNC with MOSQUE SHOOTERS?

May 20, 2026 - While the victories by Trump-backed candidates are encouraging, the wins by antisemitic and outright Jew-hating Democrats are downright terrifying! Let’s take a look…





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