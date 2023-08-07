https://gettr.com/post/p2njxnca041

08/02/2023 Aila on ‘Battlefront: Frontline with Dustin Faulkner’: The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) plans to set up battery factories in the United States in order to continue to make profits in the U.S., which will keep the U.S. from mining relevant resources. Moreover, the CCP secretly established illegal bio-labs within the US. CCP’s military, along with some entrepreneurs, gain entry into the country through visa fraud and then carry out missions for the CCP.





08/02/2023 小飞象做客《战场前线：与达斯汀·福克纳战斗在前线》节目：中共计划在美国设立电池工厂以便在美国持续获利，这将导致美国无法进行相关资源开采。不仅如此，中共在美国境内秘密建立了非法的生化实验室，中共解放军及一些企业家通过欺骗性签证的手段进入美国，然后为中共完成任务。



