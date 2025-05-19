We Gotta Fix This! - Warren Sapp Interview on James Madison Audits

We certainly do need to fix the criminality that runs throughout Policing!

Illegal detentions, illegal arrests, Police Brutality and misconduct running rampant. It is time to hold Police ACCOUNTABLE!





It is certainly NOT the time to give these criminals more immunity!

Police Misconduct is out of control for one simple reason...

They are never held personally or criminally liable for their actions





Until Police are CHARGED under TITLE 18 sections 241 & 242, Prosecuted, and then sent to prison when they commit crimes against the public (As is required by Federal Law) nothing will change!





If the Courts cannot hold Police accountable like any other American would be, then the Police need to be disbanded! At this point they have become little more than Organized Crime!





While I don't trust anyone who is on the world stage...

I'm glad to see that Police have fired up Warren Sapp!





It's time for every American to realize we have a very serious issue with blatant Police criminality!





original video:

Warren Sapp Exclusive Interview On The Unlawful Arrest - Lawsuit Filed!





https://youtu.be/8uQ1Qxjvjyk





I detest Police because they are corrupt and are never held accountable for their criminal actions, and they are LIARS who cage Americans unlawfully and without cause. Then they wonder why everyone hates them!





