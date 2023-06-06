Jayne Zirkle: Miles Guo gave up everything to fight the CCP!

https://gettr.com/post/p2iwimjf5c8
6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Jayne Zirkle (GETTR: @jaynezirkle), reporter at War Room : Miles Guo gave up everything to fight the CCP! He's fun, He's kind, he's caring, he's compassionate, and all the media's false coverage of him is noise. The CCP is a transnational criminal organization that must be taken down, because the Chinese people matter!
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】班农战斗室记者婕恩·泽克尔：郭文贵先生放弃了一切，与中共斗争！他有趣、善良、有爱心，有同情心，而所有媒体对他的不实报道都是噪音！中共是一个必须被消灭的跨国犯罪组织，因为中国人很重要！
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.