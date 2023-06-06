Jayne Zirkle: Miles Guo gave up everything to fight the CCP!

https://gettr.com/post/p2iwimjf5c8

6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Jayne Zirkle (GETTR: @jaynezirkle), reporter at War Room : Miles Guo gave up everything to fight the CCP! He's fun, He's kind, he's caring, he's compassionate, and all the media's false coverage of him is noise. The CCP is a transnational criminal organization that must be taken down, because the Chinese people matter!

6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】班农战斗室记者婕恩·泽克尔：郭文贵先生放弃了一切，与中共斗争！他有趣、善良、有爱心，有同情心，而所有媒体对他的不实报道都是噪音！中共是一个必须被消灭的跨国犯罪组织，因为中国人很重要！

