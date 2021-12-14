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Test ALL Pastors By This!
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183 views • December 14, 2021
People say "come to my church", promote their pastors and institutions, BUT how do we know which one is right? THIS SHORT VIDEO GIVES THE ANSWER!
USE THIS TO TEST EVERYTHING YOU HEAR!
Click here to watch a longer video called "The Cornerstone": https://bit.ly/2Xq7ROA
USE THIS TO TEST EVERYTHING YOU HEAR!
Click here to watch a longer video called "The Cornerstone": https://bit.ly/2Xq7ROA
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