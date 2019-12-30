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Satanic Talmud
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223 views • December 30, 2019
Modern Judaism is actually Babylonian Talmudism. It's adherents hate Jesus Christ and wish to EXTERMINATE his followers. They also want a one world government known as the "New World Order" where the Talmudist will rule over the world from Jerusalem and usher in the Anti-Christ. Jesus only speaks a few chapters in the book of Revelation, and he warns us in revelation 2:9 and 3:9 about the "Synagogue of Satan".
Revelation 2:9 - "I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the Synagogue of Satan." 2:10- "Fear none of those things which thou shalt suffer: behold, the devil may cast some of you in prison, that ye may be tried; and ye shall have tribulation for ten days: be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of LIFE!"
Revelation 2:9 - "I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the Synagogue of Satan." 2:10- "Fear none of those things which thou shalt suffer: behold, the devil may cast some of you in prison, that ye may be tried; and ye shall have tribulation for ten days: be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of LIFE!"
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