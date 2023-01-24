"So Israel became, if you will, the the lab for Pfizer" - Benjamin Netanyahu

Posted 26December2022 Chloe Penlow:
Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israel went first with the vaccines and became 'the lab for pfizer'.
Watch the full video to listen to what he says about genetic data collection.
Snippets below:
"I described that in my book, my conversations with Albert Bourlam, Pfizer
and I persuaded him to give tiny Israel then the necessary vaccines to get us out first from the COVID.
And the reason I could do that is because we have a database, 98%, a medical database. 98% of our population has digitized medical records and little card.
And anywhere you go in any hospital in Israel, it doesn't make any difference. Boom, you punch it in. And you know everything about this patient for the last 20 years, I said we'll use that."
