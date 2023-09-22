(WOR) https://www.bitchute.com/profile/YTIBqRkImp1y/

================

WATER experiment DEMONSTRATES the EFFECT of FREQUENCIES on it, and how PLANTS DISSIPATE MICROWAVES [WHY OUR HEDGES / TREES MUST BE CUT DOWN BY THE MAN?]

================

An interesting experiment. Water perfectly demonstrates the effect of frequencies on it (there are strong waves). And trees, it turns out, have the ability to significantly weaken incoming frequencies (the impact of frequencies, in fact, is reduced to zero after passing through a group of trees - the waves fade).

If you take 5G, then its frequencies, these millimeter waves, can hardly overcome long distances. And here the trees additionally dampen the propagation of waves. So maybe for this reason, trees and forests are being destroyed in many places on the planet?❗️ Trees simply i

(source) Little snippets / https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nowadays-reality/

MORE RELATED & SEEMINGLY UNRELATED TANGENTS:

EMF METER / EMF FIELDS / MICROWAVES / SAFTEY [Layman's Intro]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lXiq5CWBohzK/

5G "LASER" MASTS OUTSIDE HOMES (Invisible Laser Radiation Boxes UK)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4GfwIFzZXUHR/

SOME of the WAYS they will SEEK to THROW PEOPLE OUT of THEIR HOMES...

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TgrBtiLWwk2W/

YOU WILL OWN NOTHING. AND BE HAPPY. THEY SAY...

https://www.bitchute.com/video/N5R7UyJ8boRV/

EU (GREEN SWINDLE) EXPROPRIATION (DRAFT LAW)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PgD20DRD11M9/

TRILATERAL COMMISSION (QUIETLY) DECLARES 2023 "YEAR ONE" of the "NWO"!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/GIDHLW1VHMNo/

CLUB OF ROME - LIMITS TO GROWTH - 1973

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gsymboakGZq0/

Banking Crisis PSYOPS System (FTX, SVB 1929 Depression)

(Juxtaposition Rant) https://www.bitchute.com/video/S1HLy8kEPSYk/

THE COV-IDS, THE PSYOPS & THE SUPPLICANTS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7ztEcoPHpX2L/

MILLIONS of (POST-VAX) EXCESS DEATHS ! and NOBODY seems to CARE..!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NXc00kQ8IU1H/

CON-VID ... DRIP DRIP DRIP ! (NOTICING) THE FAKE ASS R3SISTANC3 (FAR)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vQhuAkZmGAWh/

US-DOD: PLANing On LIMITING Internet ACCESS (OFFICIAL)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1rLg3Np2OLWf/

WHY THEY ARE ALLOWING USE OF THE AI APPS RIGHT NOW..?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bpmzd8x8VBpw/

LAB LEEK THEORY + POTENTIAL DEBATES with "FR33DOM COMMUNITY"

(Dr. Tom Cowan, Mar 2023) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zMOMmQbBe1J7/

WE WANT THE 'REAL' TEXT MESSAGES #THE COV-ID CONTRACTS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ot6UjP2b6Dmi/

"I TOLD YOU SO" DOESN'T LAST LONG.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6krRx7FuE77J/

"VIRUS" GAIN of FICTION / LUB LEEK (USE-FOOL-IDIOT) PROPAGANDA

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1d6FqVreCYDn/

'VACCINE' APOCALYPSE & 'NEW (FAF) RESISTANCE'

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FltWXmJX2SUq/

GRAPHENE is the INTERFACE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/usXVeaCd8r3r/

WE WANT THE GALLOWS !!!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fVmoJx9CNY6s/

(COV-ID POISON INJECT) 60,000+ BABIES SACRIFICED... UK DATA shows!!!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/dqYR5tt9T98M/

More on INFERTILITY & the COV-ID INJECTIONS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/rdM9odAkJIYf/

WE'RE BEING FRIED, YES ?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QUYqV13OZofi/

#UKNWOPLANTATION / https://www.bitchute.com/video/YiAIZTJ9F9pZ/

Dr. Peter MCCULLOUGH & Derrick BROZE https://www.bitchute.com/video/aMQk37SjCzro/

(A Response to the VIRUS ISOLATION MYTH from Dr. Tom Cowan

EFFECTS of Living With ELECTROMAGNETIC Devices and CELL PHONE TOWERS (Dr. Magda Havas)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DHFfvmCjZNQP/

ROCKEFELLER, (((LOCK STEP))) & EVENT 201 (COVID: A Well Planned Scamdemic)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/LH3YtGiEyEQV/

UGLY PEOPLE Trying To RULE THE WORLD (USING UGLY PEOPLE)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TAPAwwSUZQy7/

OUR BLOOD IS NOW COMPROMISED (Specialist presents her LIVE BLOOD observations)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/WHSsC1U0c98r/

CONTENT of the ＂INJECTABLE PRODUCTS＂

[MICROSCOPIC OBSERVATIONS by the NEXT DOSE team]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/L17yFtcFNL0P/

"Mass FORMATION" or 'Mass ATROCITY' ? (Dr. D. Hughes & Dr. D. Broudy)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yPxA1xipVkW8/

BLOOD from an 'INOCULATED' COV-ID PERSON (Dr. Liliana Zelada)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JiaVZh9T2rlA/

ERA of AGENDA 2030

https://www.bitchute.com/video/l3jPtasM1





Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/profile/YTIBqRkImp1y/



