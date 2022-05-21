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London World Wide Rally For Freedom 21st May 2022 Against Medical Experiments On Children
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10 views • May 23, 2022
Saturday 21st May 2022 London World Wide Rally For Freedom with protests happening across the world, this one led by children and against medical experiments on children.
Music: Tim Bragg - 'Save the Children'
Album 'Project 21' https://open.spotify.com/album/1niEDqbsTrF5xktYqIqfki?si=vflILboBTuWRcms8NrtvMw
+ https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_nN4hnWkciwQbhUcY0Wd_qfgRPjtPgve9I
Artist link on Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/artist/1uTByU4h6mHvcpq503uMiz?si=Kyc2O8EPQ6ucriRDZdDGJw&;nd=1
Thanks to Paul G Terry for the footage of toy bears being thrown at Downing Street + to Subject Access and Urban Pictures for the brief clips featured of previous occasions NHS uniforms and red paint bomb Downing Street throwings.
Music: Tim Bragg - 'Save the Children'
Album 'Project 21' https://open.spotify.com/album/1niEDqbsTrF5xktYqIqfki?si=vflILboBTuWRcms8NrtvMw
+ https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_nN4hnWkciwQbhUcY0Wd_qfgRPjtPgve9I
Artist link on Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/artist/1uTByU4h6mHvcpq503uMiz?si=Kyc2O8EPQ6ucriRDZdDGJw&;nd=1
Thanks to Paul G Terry for the footage of toy bears being thrown at Downing Street + to Subject Access and Urban Pictures for the brief clips featured of previous occasions NHS uniforms and red paint bomb Downing Street throwings.
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