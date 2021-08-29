© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
France Picnic Protest In the Street - Against Covid Passport - 082521
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • August 29, 2021
France this evening, as terraced restaurants require macron's "covid passports", the people brought their own picnics to the street, restaurants empty, street filled with free and happy families dining together.
https://t.me/realx22report/3754
The calm protest was different from louder demonstrations against Covid-related restrictions that have been taking place in the last six weeks. During such rallies, participants banged on drums, carried flags and placards, and sometimes clashed with police in Paris and elsewhere.
The use of health passes was expanded in France last month as the country has been fighting against a surge in infections with the more contagious Delta variant of the virus.
Proof of vaccination status or a negative Covid-19 test are required to access leisure and cultural venues and events bringing together more than 50 people, as well as bars and restaurants, and for long-distance travel by plane, train or bus.
The government also mandated that medical workers, caregivers, firefighters and police officers get vaccinated by September 15. The measure prompted backlash among people in these professions, and led some unions to call for strikes.
https://www.rt.com/news/533112-france-protest-picnic-reims/
https://t.me/realx22report/3754
The calm protest was different from louder demonstrations against Covid-related restrictions that have been taking place in the last six weeks. During such rallies, participants banged on drums, carried flags and placards, and sometimes clashed with police in Paris and elsewhere.
The use of health passes was expanded in France last month as the country has been fighting against a surge in infections with the more contagious Delta variant of the virus.
Proof of vaccination status or a negative Covid-19 test are required to access leisure and cultural venues and events bringing together more than 50 people, as well as bars and restaurants, and for long-distance travel by plane, train or bus.
The government also mandated that medical workers, caregivers, firefighters and police officers get vaccinated by September 15. The measure prompted backlash among people in these professions, and led some unions to call for strikes.
https://www.rt.com/news/533112-france-protest-picnic-reims/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.