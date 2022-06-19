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6.19.22 We, through our FATHER in HEAVEN, stop their attacks against our Nation, freedom, families... Pray!
TruthParadigm
TruthParadigm
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45 views • June 20, 2022

[MIRROR] Relay by: https://truthparadigm.tv


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You can listen to today's video in our audio podcast on The Patriot Light

https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/


Music

Omnipotent yet Intimate

Album byBen Potter

https://artlist.io/album/4964/omnipotent-yet-intimate


I Have A Father Who Can

The Isaacs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7U8POMFm4g


The devastation these shots are causing to people’s health is something we will never be able to grasp because of it’s immensity.

https://t.me/gracevb/9328


Richard Black Virginia:

https://t.me/c/1669473173/825


Are You Smarter Than the CDC? Can You Spot the Unsafe Vaccine?

https://t.me/VigilantFox/4826


The War on American Culture: "It's Not Just the Virus, and It's Not Just the Vaccine"

https://t.me/VigilantFox/4828


Horrifying Numbers: How Many Children Die to the Vaccine for Each One We Might Save?

https://t.me/VigilantFox/4829


"Get Over It!" - MEP Anderson Instructs the EU to Butt Out of the U.S.' Roe. v. Wade Debate

https://t.me/VigilantFox/4833


Dr. Schirmacher Validated: The Pathologist You Never Heard of Whose Study Went Too Far Against the Narrative

https://t.me/VigilantFox/4835


Gregg Phillips tells

@patelpatriot

 his story of overcoming cancer through fenbendazole and the power of prayer. Beautiful.

https://t.me/PepeMatter/10213


Gov. Ron DeSantis Answers Inflation Question With the Perfect Dig at Joe Biden

https://t.me/VigilantFox/4867


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★AND WE KNOW CHALLENGE COINS – And We Know Challenge Coin. Silver & Black 1 3/4 inch two sided coin. The Front had And We Know logo. The back has the quote, Romans

8:28

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Comes in plastic protective case.

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