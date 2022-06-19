6.19.22 We, through our FATHER in HEAVEN, stop their attacks against our Nation, freedom, families... Pray!

[MIRROR] Relay by: https://truthparadigm.tv





AWK Website:

https://www.andweknow.com/





*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE:

https://thepatriotlight.com/





*Uncensored VIDS:

https://andweknow.tv





You can listen to today's video in our audio podcast on The Patriot Light

https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/





Music

Omnipotent yet Intimate

Album byBen Potter

https://artlist.io/album/4964/omnipotent-yet-intimate





I Have A Father Who Can

The Isaacs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7U8POMFm4g





The devastation these shots are causing to people’s health is something we will never be able to grasp because of it’s immensity.

https://t.me/gracevb/9328





Richard Black Virginia:

https://t.me/c/1669473173/825





Are You Smarter Than the CDC? Can You Spot the Unsafe Vaccine?

https://t.me/VigilantFox/4826





The War on American Culture: "It's Not Just the Virus, and It's Not Just the Vaccine"

https://t.me/VigilantFox/4828





Horrifying Numbers: How Many Children Die to the Vaccine for Each One We Might Save?

https://t.me/VigilantFox/4829





"Get Over It!" - MEP Anderson Instructs the EU to Butt Out of the U.S.' Roe. v. Wade Debate

https://t.me/VigilantFox/4833





Dr. Schirmacher Validated: The Pathologist You Never Heard of Whose Study Went Too Far Against the Narrative

https://t.me/VigilantFox/4835





Gregg Phillips tells

@patelpatriot

his story of overcoming cancer through fenbendazole and the power of prayer. Beautiful.

https://t.me/PepeMatter/10213





Gov. Ron DeSantis Answers Inflation Question With the Perfect Dig at Joe Biden

https://t.me/VigilantFox/4867





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





*AWK Shirts and gifts:

https://www.righttoprint.com/





Audio Bible

https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

Subscribestar:

https://www.subscribestar.com/and-we-know





Twitter:

https://twitter.com/andweknow





Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/





Telegram:

https://t.me/andweknowLT





Clouthub:

https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313..

.

Gab:

https://gab.com/andweknow





*Gettr:

https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow





Backup VIDEO Channels:





*Rumble:

https://rumble.com/c/c-295791





*Bitchute:

https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz





*Odysee:

https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b





*GAB TV:

https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow





Flat Earth:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg





★AND WE KNOW CHALLENGE COINS – And We Know Challenge Coin. Silver & Black 1 3/4 inch two sided coin. The Front had And We Know logo. The back has the quote, Romans

8:28

. “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.”

Comes in plastic protective case.

https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA

https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots

will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA

https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA

https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA

https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America. Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything you want.

https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.

https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA

https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/