6.19.22 We, through our FATHER in HEAVEN, stop their attacks against our Nation, freedom, families... Pray!

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I Have A Father Who Can
The Isaacs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7U8POMFm4g
The devastation these shots are causing to people’s health is something we will never be able to grasp because of it’s immensity.
https://t.me/gracevb/9328
Richard Black Virginia:
https://t.me/c/1669473173/825
Are You Smarter Than the CDC? Can You Spot the Unsafe Vaccine?
https://t.me/VigilantFox/4826
The War on American Culture: "It's Not Just the Virus, and It's Not Just the Vaccine"
https://t.me/VigilantFox/4828
Horrifying Numbers: How Many Children Die to the Vaccine for Each One We Might Save?
https://t.me/VigilantFox/4829
"Get Over It!" - MEP Anderson Instructs the EU to Butt Out of the U.S.' Roe. v. Wade Debate
https://t.me/VigilantFox/4833
Dr. Schirmacher Validated: The Pathologist You Never Heard of Whose Study Went Too Far Against the Narrative
https://t.me/VigilantFox/4835
Gregg Phillips tells
@patelpatriot
his story of overcoming cancer through fenbendazole and the power of prayer. Beautiful.
https://t.me/PepeMatter/10213
Gov. Ron DeSantis Answers Inflation Question With the Perfect Dig at Joe Biden
https://t.me/VigilantFox/4867
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