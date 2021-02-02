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New, costly senior center shutdown and empty while seniors go homeless and hungry
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30 views • February 02, 2021
City of Cottonwood Arizona shuts down senior center costing millions while record numbers of seniors go hungry and homeless. They are now demanding another $8 million for a new city hall while these buildings remain empty. Government corruption and theft from taxpayers is at record historical levels while the deep state forces millions of people into homelessness, suicide and crime. The cities of Sedona and Cottonwood each receive over $25 million from taxpayers mostly stolen to enrich crony developers, contractors and employers of illegal aliens. Millions more is laundered into businesses owned by city govt. bureaucrats. Fake news never covers government corruption so it grows to epidemic proportions while over 90% of US citizens are forced into poverty by the govt/big business globalist agenda.
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