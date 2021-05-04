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The Highwire with Del Bigtree
32026 subscribers
“THE WAY OUT” WITH ZACH BUSH
Does climate change exist? Is it man-made or a natural cycle of this Earth? In a very special interview on Earth Day, Del sits down with a Highwire favorite, Zach Bush, MD, in his home state of Hawaii, to discuss the incredible mistake environmentalists are making when it comes to trying to fix rapid climate change.
#ZachBushMD #EarthDay #Carbon #Microbiome #Beauty #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: May 3, 2021