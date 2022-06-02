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Ukrainian SU 25 Shot Down Over Kherson (Crash Site Special Report) [English subtitles]
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91 views • June 02, 2022
Patrick Lancaster. June 2, 2022. English subtitles.
While reporting in Kherson we came across a crashsite of a Ukrainian SU-25 that was Shot down by Russian forces some time after hostilities started
#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine
Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
I show what the western media will not show you.
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Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
Я независимый журналист, финансируемый только за счет пожертвований моих зрителей.
Вы можете поддержать мою работу через Сбербанк, номер карты 4817760356637581
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGeBtl7eHvM
While reporting in Kherson we came across a crashsite of a Ukrainian SU-25 that was Shot down by Russian forces some time after hostilities started
#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine
Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
I show what the western media will not show you.
Please Comment and let us know what you think. Also you can help support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
Or via crypto:
BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28
ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD
SOL: HJPrko54odD14CuqtdQsoqrmZJBU3hs1Tf9QuUN4j3ke
XMR: 43mooJfwFkqVoepUW6V9gk79kTTvoUhaqGBRe18ktzW9DH6RTNDybykNhquTYtEk8WjfkjbHf8nUvZ1QbqDAsQmX4Ltxfvk
DOGE: DHAwcZU4AZbivkW2ynHSfPnMV4KHP2b3NA
You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:
https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday
https://rumble.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday
https://odysee.com/@PatrickLancasternewstoday
https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday
https://www.tiktok.com/@patricklancasternews
https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday
https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday
https://t.me/PatrickLancaterNewsToday
https://vk.com/patricklancaster
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
Я независимый журналист, финансируемый только за счет пожертвований моих зрителей.
Вы можете поддержать мою работу через Сбербанк, номер карты 4817760356637581
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGeBtl7eHvM
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