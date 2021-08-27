The events that led to the gradual destruction of the Church in the Roman Empire were not an accident but a premeditated act carried out by the Devil. In the early days of the Church there was no central human leadership because Christians relied upon the guidance of the Holy Spirit and the love of God compelled them to share the Gospel wherever they went. The power of the Holy Spirit hindered Satan's work and made it difficult for Christians to be deceived.

Eventually the Devil realized that he could reuse the same plan that had been used to destroy the nation of Israel, but with a new twist. If Christians could be separated from the Holy Spirit and the Word of God, then they could also be lead into idolatry; this would invoke the wrath of God, and at the same time, cause them to abandon their soul winning. Satan also wanted to create a religious institution that would be used to enslave mankind in false worship which we know today as Roman Catholicism. History has revealed the playbook that Satan is using, are Christians willing to stand up and resist the evil?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2013/RLJ-1406.pdf

RLJ-1406 -- AUGUST 25, 2013

Deception in the End Times Part 5: Satan Joins The Church

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