© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On The Kevin J. Johnston Show, It's Question and Answer Night with Stefanos
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • June 26, 2021
Tonight's topics with Stefanos, what is a police officer? At the beginning of the show, Kevin has a message for everyone, that was previously recorded. Later on, Kevin phones from the Remand Centre to let everybody know what's going on and why he has more phony charges, just to keep him in jail longer for no reason.
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.