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Defense Against the Dark Arts - Mind Control 1
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84 views • July 17, 2021
Defense Against The Dark Arts of Mind Control episode 1 introduces evidence that there really are people who use psychology, sociology and technology to manipulate people with mass media.
We start with the basics of how images used in advertisements are manipulated in ways that provoke a response. We also cover dissonance in ad imagery and the embedding of letters and words to influence behavior. There are also suggestions how to protect yourself from such attempts to manipulate you.
For more information visit New-Habit.com
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Music Credit: Cool Vibes Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
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www.New-Habit.com
We start with the basics of how images used in advertisements are manipulated in ways that provoke a response. We also cover dissonance in ad imagery and the embedding of letters and words to influence behavior. There are also suggestions how to protect yourself from such attempts to manipulate you.
For more information visit New-Habit.com
----------
Music Credit: Cool Vibes Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
----------
www.New-Habit.com
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