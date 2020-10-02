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And throw away the keys...
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87 views • October 02, 2020
David Yates
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David Yates
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0IV...
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🌟 ✨❣ 💎 MUST READ 💎 ❣✨ 🌟
My new book "Genesis to Genocide" is now on sale on Amazon for the printing cost price only. I make no money from it. This book details the dangers of 5G / Wi-Fi, Vaccines, Senomix, Chemtrails, Fluoride, Transhumanism, Transgenderism, cannibalism and much much more. Written so even kids can understand this evil...
by David Albert Yates
https://www.amazon.co.uk/s?k=david+albert+yates&;crid=300UCSJZ2P94P&sprefix=David+albert+Yates%2Caps%2C513&ref=nb_sb_ss_i_1_18
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0IVd0Oe2uBvXWlTBomcg7A
Shared from and subscribe to:
David Yates
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0IV...
--------------------------------------------------------------
🌟 ✨❣ 💎 MUST READ 💎 ❣✨ 🌟
My new book "Genesis to Genocide" is now on sale on Amazon for the printing cost price only. I make no money from it. This book details the dangers of 5G / Wi-Fi, Vaccines, Senomix, Chemtrails, Fluoride, Transhumanism, Transgenderism, cannibalism and much much more. Written so even kids can understand this evil...
by David Albert Yates
https://www.amazon.co.uk/s?k=david+albert+yates&;crid=300UCSJZ2P94P&sprefix=David+albert+Yates%2Caps%2C513&ref=nb_sb_ss_i_1_18
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0IVd0Oe2uBvXWlTBomcg7A
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