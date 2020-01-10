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Dr. Katherine Horton Explains The Termination of Google Classic Hangouts
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77 views • January 10, 2020
The reason Google (CIA Asset) shuts down Classic Google Hangouts for Non-Masonic gang members in October 2019. They claim it will be totally shutdown in 2020 to all. I also seen it as it as a free spying service and now that the bugs were worked out. Later the platform will be "re-branded" and advertised with a new paid service under a "new shell company" and a born-to-be Masonic CEO inventor will be announced. Just like the destruction of Tom Anderson's MySpace and later rebranded to Facebook by Yale CEO puppet Mark Zuckerberg. By the way, the surname Zuckerberg has an eleven gematria cipher match with Rothschild. The MATCH is not possible, unless it was planned..., and I can say without a doubt this was part of the plan.
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Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Learn more at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
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