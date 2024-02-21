Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NZ Politician who Pushed the Jab, Dies Suddenly
channel image
The Prisoner
8976 Subscribers
Shop now
679 views
Published 20 hours ago

No sadly not Jack Ardern, the other dude in the photo.....

New Zealand Greens MP Efeso Collins, 49, suddenly collapses and dies at charity event ChildFund Water Run in Auckland.

He let down the NZ Samoan Community by not standing up to the biggest and most obvious human rights breach in history.

Seven Periods with Mr Gormsby

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlRv_zpmnFg1nuH2HaR-Ga13UX2Vb4xWl

Keywords
politiciannzdies suddenlyefeso collins

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket