The Friendship Paradigm

If you ask most people in the world how many friends they have, I’m sure a large number will start including those who follow them on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. Then they might count their co-workers, people at the gym, etc. But, how many of them are just mere acquaintances masquerading as friends? They are shallow relationships that do not go any deeper than barely knowing their names. It also seems that as you get older and have a family, it’s even harder to make new friends- let alone devote time to keep them. Then the most important question of the real friends we have is: “how many are true Biblical friends?” If we can then point out the true God-centered friendships, we must then graduate to: “how exactly does God guide us to handle these divine fellowships?” That will be the focus of this study. We will cut away the fat and get down to the “friendship meat”. In doing so, we will build for ourselves a firm foundation for life and the days ahead. - Lance McClintock #Friends #Friendship #Community #Loneliness #Jesus

