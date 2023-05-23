Create New Account
He was left on the side of the road while he was dying His life is just as short sad, hungry, cold
High Hopes
May 22, 2023
Pitiful Animal



May 22, 2023



He was left at the foot of the flyover when he was at his sickest


No matter how hard he tried, he couldn't get up


Some people tried to protect him and give him food.


But he even refused food.


His life at that time was only short in 3 words: pain, hunger, cold


But he had feelings, that was why I needed to take care of this little creature.


I hoped he could get through that difficult time.



Ramos was the name I gave him.


The doctor took blood for a blood test.


He had ulcers in both eyes and the tests were negative


But I still didn't know the reason for the quadriplegia and didn't even know his medical history.


Ramos accepted water and liquid food in a syringe


By then he was safe, warm, medicated and fed



It was a new day and Ramos started a new life


After being cleaned up, I took Ramos outside to relax


Catching some sunshine, his spirit suddenly became excited


He struggled to raise his head and gave a quick shake.



Ramos, he needed a lot of special care because he was quadriplegic


He was made a special car by the doctors to practice


Then he started to be able to sit on his own.


He had successfully controlled half of his body.


That made us even more hopeful about him walking away.



I remember the day Ramos appeared, he was lying under the bridge and almost stopped breathing


Two months of trying to fight for life.


The road was difficult and it was also expensive financially


But in the end, Ramos and I made it through and he was living a very healthy life.


I believed this little boy had touched the hearts of all of you.


Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.


Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.


If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.


Thank you very much!!!!!!!



Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763


If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]


Thank you for watching!



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QyUp8uKyTFY



The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
