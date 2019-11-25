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Alex Jones, Ian Furgeson, Mark Steele and Mike Adams break down the many dangers of Smart 5G LED technology
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336 views • November 25, 2019
Alex Jones, Ian Furgeson, Mark Steele and Mike Adams talk about the weaponized Smart 5G LED radiation technology the globalists are rolling out now as part of their genocide-of-man for profit plan.
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