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The truth about global supply chains
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224 views • April 13, 2022
Rebel News.
Lewis Brackpool travels to the United Kingdom's largest shipping container hub to explain how we live in such an interconnected world. The legacy media is pushing a narrative about supply crises around the world, but is this just a part of building back better?
FULL REPORT from Lewis Brackpool: https://rebelne.ws/38Q8maN
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10qo2z-the-truth-about-global-supply-chains.html
Lewis Brackpool travels to the United Kingdom's largest shipping container hub to explain how we live in such an interconnected world. The legacy media is pushing a narrative about supply crises around the world, but is this just a part of building back better?
FULL REPORT from Lewis Brackpool: https://rebelne.ws/38Q8maN
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10qo2z-the-truth-about-global-supply-chains.html
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