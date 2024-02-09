Create New Account
FULL 2hr INTERVIEW - Tucker Carlson Interviews Vladimir Putin
Resistance Chicks
Published 16 hours ago

The log awaited must-watch interview between Tucker Carlson and Vladimir Putin- watch the full 2hr interview here in its entirety. Pre & post interview commentary by BardsFM.

