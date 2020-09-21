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HOT Yellowtail, Get it While its HOT!
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17 views • September 21, 2020
There is a proposal to have 5,000 tons of Yellowtail grown off the coast of San Diego, right in the path of Fukushima radiation. But wait! NOAA set to do an environmental evaluation of the proposed area. They will measure the radiation levels in animals and plants right??? Lets hope so..............
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