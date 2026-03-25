Gulf monarchies as hapless victims of Iran war? Think again, says Professor Marandi

The Arab Gulf monarchies not only “provide bases…allow the Americans to use their airspace to bomb Iran [and] allow them to use their territory to fire HIMARS missiles into Iran, but Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the Emirates fund the war,” the Tehran-based political analyst revealed to journalist Rania Khalek.

👉 Iran’s terms for ending the war are clear, Marandi says. “The Persian Gulf will no longer be able to be used as a platform for invading Iran.” Furthermore, Gulf monarchies will have to pay their share of reparations, “because they facilitated all this.”

The sheikdoms’ links to US and Israeli warmongering and the Epstein class are extensive, documented even by mainstream news outlets. Before the war began, they not only opened their doors to the US troop buildup, but some, like Saudi Arabia’s MBS, reportedly secretly lobbied Trump to target Iran.