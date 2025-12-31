In the face of a complete trap and the refusal of the Ukrainian military command to evacuate their troops from Dimitrov or the Ukrainian name “Myrnograd”, the remnants of the Ukrainian troops contacted the Center Group of Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, and surrendered! Russian channels released footage on December 28, 2025, showing the surrender of the remnants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, marching towards the Russian side of the 5th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 51st Combined Arms Army, while the last other Ukrainian units had been neutralized! In winning Dimitrov, the Russian forces not only succeeded in eliminating most of the Kiev formations on the battlefield including Western-made equipment, but also employed a pincer movement tactic, thus preventing the formations from further maneuver, a dramatic encirclement in military history.

The Ukrainian National Guard Command blamed the weather, particularly the thick fog, for complicating their troops' operations and the Russian Armed Forces actively employed infiltration tactics, infiltrating small groups into rear areas. Meanwhile, according to Russian reports, the remaining Ukrainian soldiers laid down their arms in an organized manner, emerged from their shelters in front of the Russian troops, and surrendered as prisoners of war, marching in large, orderly columns. Ironically, the Ukrainian soldiers were apparently told they were being sent there to die, especially if they did not surrender, as reported by an AFU prisoner, who will speaks up a full story at the end of the video!

By the Russian Armed Forces captured the strategic city in the Donetsk People's Republic, known in Soviet name as Dimitrov, soldiers from the Center Group of Forces celebrated their victory. As pictured, the Russian fighters gave a magnificent salute with fireworks in the evening, a moment they had been anticipating for months. Now, they are taking a break after the hard and bloody work of liberation, according to the soldiers. Meanwhile, Emil Farvard, a captured Ukrainian soldier, opened up about how he was sent to the front lines, in a video shared by the Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!