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Biden Is The Manchurian President For China
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10 views • November 24, 2021
China Proved They Own Biden and Disciplined Him. China overthrew our election and put their guy in the white house to destroy America.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
Brian Kennedy on War Room
https://rumble.com/vpjbxf-the-ccp-is-showing-that-they-can-discipline-the-president-of-the-united-sta.html
CSPAN - Gen. Mark Milley
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4967685/general-mark-milley-defends-militarys-response-racism-extremism&;fbclid=IwAR1gYW1_kJZD0kvabywnOjJ7mVoo2hNPCqDz8wntdiUfBR-b1fweLieaHPo
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
Brian Kennedy on War Room
https://rumble.com/vpjbxf-the-ccp-is-showing-that-they-can-discipline-the-president-of-the-united-sta.html
CSPAN - Gen. Mark Milley
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4967685/general-mark-milley-defends-militarys-response-racism-extremism&;fbclid=IwAR1gYW1_kJZD0kvabywnOjJ7mVoo2hNPCqDz8wntdiUfBR-b1fweLieaHPo
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