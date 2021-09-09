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UK Preparing for Yet Another Lockdown
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360 views • September 09, 2021
Despite the vaccine rollout now having covered almost all adults, the UK government is already preparing for another lockdown in October which will also see the reintroduction of mandatory mask rules. Read more here: https://summit.news/2021/09/06/uk-government-already-preparing-for-another-lockdown-in-october/
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6137f76e52ad2c11984c7427
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6137f76e52ad2c11984c7427
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