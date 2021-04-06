© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Space station fake. It's to steal tax from dumb humans struggling to feed children for space fleets
Follow
0
Share
Report
129 views • April 06, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2021). Since they keep attacking with pain attacks aiming at my genital and back from downstairs and from behind whether psychically or by teleporting into my room under cloak or astral projecting in or using the “thorn in the flesh” entities 24 hours a day every few minutes all day long, I will retaliate by exposing more of their Satan Lucifer’s deep secrets and scam of the dumb human homo-sapiens specie taxpayers who are struggling to pay their rent and feed their children. The space station is fake. It does not exist. The photos are fake. The one seen through the telescope is either a drone or a hologram. The blue beam hologram technology exists. It is to cover up their 4,000 star destroyer spaceships of the Nazi 4th Reich Ceres planet imperial space fleet and Mars planet cities and thousands of other cities on thousands of other planets, and all the other nations’ space fleets to the dumb human homo-sapiens specie populace who pays billions of dollars of tax money to finance the space fleets and cities on other planets. Most of the various space fleets like the U.S. Navy and ICC (Interplanetary Corporate Conglomerate) are self-financed by mining operations on other planets, as they show you on their Illuminati propaganda movie “Avatar.” They use avatar bodies to communicate and interact with the indigenous nephilim alien and chimera alien inhabitants. The Triumvirate is a ruling Jedi Council of various space program rulers from all the various groups like the ICC and ISDF and MDF (Mars Defense Force) and U.S. Navy and Nazi 4th Reich and Kruger company that makes decisions from their Mars cities. They have had spaceship levitation technology since the mid-1800s and even as back as Noah’s days Atlantis 6,000 years ago. The Anunnaki Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar President Donald Trump is part of them, and he is a member of the MJ-12 that has been killing everyone who speaks about the space fleets and cities on other planets. The “Space Force” is just to quickly cover up the space fleet that we real Christians exposed, so that they can say they just invented all the space fleet technologies recently, although they have had it for hundreds of years, until they can exterminate the humans or make them into Borg hive-mind zombies using their fake COVID-19 plandemic’s AI nanite 5G neurolink mind-control vaccine. End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.