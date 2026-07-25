Your Well Hidden Secret Sin

Everyone has a secret sin locked up in a closet close to his or her heart?





And we Christians have a nasty habit of looking down at those who sin differently that we do? That’s why we don’t want others to know?





The reason we need to give God access to that secret sin is because it is the greatest fiery dart that Satan has to use against us?





Out secret sin puts us in a constant state of shame and fear?





What Satan never wants us to realize is that sin always has a cost and that price is always more than you want to pay?





If you open the door and allow God access your secret sin, He will deal with it and deliver you from it.





If you keep the door locked due to shame and fear, God will bring you to a point in your life where you will have to open the door?



