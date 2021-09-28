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STEW PETERS: DOCTOR EXPOSES COVID SHOTS, THREATENED BY COMMUNIST MEDICAL MAFIA
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71 views • September 28, 2021
Stew Peters Show Published September 28, 2021.
Dr. Wesley Granger has been practicing medicine for more than thirty years, and now he’s become the face of the anti-forced vaccination movement there. Literally: He’s put his face on a billboard there, protesting against vax mandates.
In a recent interview with a local news source, Granger said that, quote, “It is a God-given right to control what goes into our bodies and if we can’t, then we are no longer free.”
Dr. Granger says that in 32 years of medicine, he’s never seen such a sudden surge of heart attacks, strokes, and neurological issues from patients who never showed any problems or risk factors beforehand.
For saying that, and for voicing his opinion on the vaccine publicly, Granger and his fellow doctors are getting menaced by the state’s medical licensing board, which is warning that spreading “misinformation” about Covid-19 could cost doctors their licenses.
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Dr. Wesley Granger has been practicing medicine for more than thirty years, and now he’s become the face of the anti-forced vaccination movement there. Literally: He’s put his face on a billboard there, protesting against vax mandates.
In a recent interview with a local news source, Granger said that, quote, “It is a God-given right to control what goes into our bodies and if we can’t, then we are no longer free.”
Dr. Granger says that in 32 years of medicine, he’s never seen such a sudden surge of heart attacks, strokes, and neurological issues from patients who never showed any problems or risk factors beforehand.
For saying that, and for voicing his opinion on the vaccine publicly, Granger and his fellow doctors are getting menaced by the state’s medical licensing board, which is warning that spreading “misinformation” about Covid-19 could cost doctors their licenses.
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
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