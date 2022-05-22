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Cepher: Answers for our Time with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon, Lt. Scott Bennett and Jessica Knock: 20th May 2022
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180 views • May 22, 2022
One of our most popular intel videos. Join host Jessica Knock: "Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts" with Dr Stephen Pidgeon: CEO of Cepher Publishing, Attorney and Constitutional Lawyer with guest 2LT. Scott Benett, Fmr. U.S Army Psychological Warfare Officer and Global News Commentator and Whistleblower. Please consider subcribing to this channel and hitting the like button to help us spread truth and the Biblcal Word at the same time. Thank you
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