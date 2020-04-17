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Amightywind Prophecy 150 YAH Protects HIS children from Reprobates
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146 views • April 17, 2020
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.amightywind.org
Given to Apostle/Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu to Teach the Bride of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH (JESUS CHRIST).
From Elisheva:
My brother, my Bff of 14 years, member of Congregation who also stirs up anointing in me volunteered to temporarily cover me in prayer before the prophecy is spoken forth until YAH sends a holy spiritual male prayer covering.
A man who stands by my side must walk in integrity, holiness, righteousness, must be trustworthy, honest, believes the New Blood Covenant and wants to bring souls to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH all over the world. He is only taking this place temporarily until YAH raises up someone else. As it use to be ezra caleb who came on march 7 2016, but at this time is no more that Holy anointed prayer covering.
The new man will be a Hebrew translator and will be a man from Judah but it doesn't mean he has to live in Israel. Whoever is listening to this and knows someone who fits these qualities send them this video and ask him to pray if he is the one YAH is calling out.
http://amightywind.com
***Prophecy 150 excerpt***
"I speak only to the bride of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH now, you are the toughest of the soldiers. What you think you could not survive, you survived. And those of you who will be the guest at the marriage supper of the lamb, you will find out, what you think you will never survive, you will survive and you will grow tough. And you will realize, that the spiritual weapons that I have given you are more powerful than any carnal weapon that you could ever hold. And I have more miracles than you can ever possibly even think of, in ways that I will show you how to escape when the time comes. This is what I have to say.
I know Elisheva you grieve. You cannot believe this war against the one, the man that I called Ezra. Erez Yotam, I called you Ezra because you were YAHS helper, one time you were. When will you be again? When you truly, truly come back to ME with a pure heart through the Name and the Blood of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and you will not be ashamed to say it over the social media platform of a video, and yes, every way you can shout it. You will let Israel and you will let the world know the horrors you have lived through. What you have seen, how you were deceived to even think that you were in HEAVEN. Even think, and allow yourself to be compared to MY only Begotten SON YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH.
Enough of that. You will admit that you were wrong. You will admit that a demon caused you to think these thoughts. You will know you are nothing more than dust in MY eyes and if I wanted to, I would have blown you away over a year ago. You would not have lived past 2018, but I saved you. For I have a plan for you. And the plans I have for you and Elisheva are for good and not for evil. To prove that I can restore even that which you think is destroyed forever."
* * * * * * *
Full song "Don't Muzzle MY Prophets" as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7hYOKZN22w
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
Please go to Amightywind Prophecy 147 to see the Words of the entire Salvation video that is actually a Prophetic Word and a Salvation Prayer combined.
GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falseprophetsteaching.html
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.amightywind.org
Given to Apostle/Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu to Teach the Bride of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH (JESUS CHRIST).
From Elisheva:
My brother, my Bff of 14 years, member of Congregation who also stirs up anointing in me volunteered to temporarily cover me in prayer before the prophecy is spoken forth until YAH sends a holy spiritual male prayer covering.
A man who stands by my side must walk in integrity, holiness, righteousness, must be trustworthy, honest, believes the New Blood Covenant and wants to bring souls to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH all over the world. He is only taking this place temporarily until YAH raises up someone else. As it use to be ezra caleb who came on march 7 2016, but at this time is no more that Holy anointed prayer covering.
The new man will be a Hebrew translator and will be a man from Judah but it doesn't mean he has to live in Israel. Whoever is listening to this and knows someone who fits these qualities send them this video and ask him to pray if he is the one YAH is calling out.
http://amightywind.com
***Prophecy 150 excerpt***
"I speak only to the bride of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH now, you are the toughest of the soldiers. What you think you could not survive, you survived. And those of you who will be the guest at the marriage supper of the lamb, you will find out, what you think you will never survive, you will survive and you will grow tough. And you will realize, that the spiritual weapons that I have given you are more powerful than any carnal weapon that you could ever hold. And I have more miracles than you can ever possibly even think of, in ways that I will show you how to escape when the time comes. This is what I have to say.
I know Elisheva you grieve. You cannot believe this war against the one, the man that I called Ezra. Erez Yotam, I called you Ezra because you were YAHS helper, one time you were. When will you be again? When you truly, truly come back to ME with a pure heart through the Name and the Blood of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and you will not be ashamed to say it over the social media platform of a video, and yes, every way you can shout it. You will let Israel and you will let the world know the horrors you have lived through. What you have seen, how you were deceived to even think that you were in HEAVEN. Even think, and allow yourself to be compared to MY only Begotten SON YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH.
Enough of that. You will admit that you were wrong. You will admit that a demon caused you to think these thoughts. You will know you are nothing more than dust in MY eyes and if I wanted to, I would have blown you away over a year ago. You would not have lived past 2018, but I saved you. For I have a plan for you. And the plans I have for you and Elisheva are for good and not for evil. To prove that I can restore even that which you think is destroyed forever."
* * * * * * *
Full song "Don't Muzzle MY Prophets" as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7hYOKZN22w
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
Please go to Amightywind Prophecy 147 to see the Words of the entire Salvation video that is actually a Prophetic Word and a Salvation Prayer combined.
GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falseprophetsteaching.html
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