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Violent Leftists at Ohio University Mob ‘Gun Girl’ Kaitlin Bennett
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74 views • February 18, 2020
February 18, 2020 Natalie D.
Gun rights advocate Kaitlin Bennett was chased off the Ohio University campus by a large group of protesters Monday when she made an impromptu appearance, according to reports.
Source: https://conservativeus.com/videos-violent-leftists-at-ohio-university-mob-gun-girl-kaitlin-bennett-she-vows-to-return-with-army-of-gun-owners-for-an-open-carry-walk/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
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Gun rights advocate Kaitlin Bennett was chased off the Ohio University campus by a large group of protesters Monday when she made an impromptu appearance, according to reports.
Source: https://conservativeus.com/videos-violent-leftists-at-ohio-university-mob-gun-girl-kaitlin-bennett-she-vows-to-return-with-army-of-gun-owners-for-an-open-carry-walk/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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