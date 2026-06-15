My Name is Angelino I dont Pay Income Tax

hey guys. whats up. its Angelino again. today is june 16th its about 2:30, almost 3. I'm 33 years old and live in a small town called Bell Gardens, next to the bicycle casino. im not the type to make TALKING HEAD videos or post myself generally. for me, it got a decent amount of views pretty quick compared to my other videos,

confirming my shadowban.



I'm making this video today mainly for the police and to inspire others bc I wanted to put a stamp on the last video and say, I don't have a drivers license, I don't have insurance, but my thing IS registered. I don't pay an income tax or any other form of tax really.





I only work for cash and don't file ANY government form for federal reserve notes. American national or not, I'm not giving my money to those who siphon energy from the most innocent/children and wage war. I carry a gun everywhere I go too. 2A right? idc what the constituion says, I have the Natural Right.



The idea here is to reach the heart of the police and to not give out a single citation about these issues and avoid the court entirely which is a GAME/JOKE bc you play BASKETBALL and TENNIS on a court



As a matter of fact, I'm gonna show you my car and plates. [show side of car and plates.] It's a blue Honda Civic 2011 Lx coupe, 2 door. THIS is my license plate, 7ZYX949. It shames me to say its registered, but its the only way they'll leave me alone. It's coming off pretty soon, so I'm not TOO sad about it.



I'm talking to the BELL GARDENS POLICE DEPARTMENT, the CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL, and THE SHERIFF. Bell Gardens police, I live on the street that you probably get the most calls from and if you see this, I KNOW you recognize me, I mean I stand out like a sore thumb, cmon.



YOU GUYS cant stalk me. If you're a pretty girl, then yea you can stalk me. I'm single!~



The police are in the middle of humanity's freedom and are PERPETUATORS of ENSLAVEMENT via fear and coercion. They don't have to STAY this way, they can change.





You don't have to like your neighbor. Just know that you both want freedom. The dark occult unites to enslave you despite certain factions not liking eachother



Let's flood instagram with a deluge of videos about these subjects. Make these videos as short as you can. social media is WARFARE, shortening ppls attention spans with 1 minute clips.



let's INVERT their general inversions. My family is having family and I won't let them be enslaved, so I have to step up too. Be like Courage the Cowardly Dog, and show courage EVEN when you're scared.



I dont post for likes and clicks. I'm like bigfoot and don't like attention really.. My last video got a pretty decent amount of views for someone that doesn't upload their face at all. It was 13 strangers who shared my video, and 3 saves. To me, its alot and it means alot to me.



If you shared that, it means you care about humanity and not just yourself. YOU are my true family andfriend, and I love you.