Supersonic Air Travel is Making a MAJOR Comeback!
High Hopes
Published 14 hours ago

Two Bit da Vinci


April 15, 2024


The Concorde signed the golden age of aviation, when ambitions were sky high, and humans could break the sound barrier. But fast forward to today, and there isn't a single supersonic passenger plane on Earth in service. So what makes supersonic travel so difficult, and can modern technology change all that? Are we about to enter a new golden age of aviation? Let's figure this out, together!


Chapters

00:00 - Introduction

02:11 - The Concorde

03:36 - Safety issues

06:25 - Concorde's Problems

08:51 - Sonic boom

09:18 - New Blood

11:31 - NASA's X-59

13:36 - Future is Bright


two bit da vinci,Why America's NEW Supersonic Race Will Be DIFFERENT,supersonic,supersonic race,supersonic travel,concorde,supersonic flight,nasa x59,nasa x-59 supersonic jet,new supersonic race,boom overture,why is supersonic,why supersonic flight failed,sonic boom,why is supersonic flight so hard,why dont we have supersonic,why the concorde failed,what happened to the concorde,future of supersonic commercial flight,future of supersonic flight, NEW Supersonic Race Will Change Aviation Forever!, NASA Just Solved the Supersonic Flight Problem!, Supersonic Air Travel is Making a MAJOR Comeback!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pVQqsvm65Jc

nasaair travelsafety issuesaviationflightsupersonicconcordecomebacknew bloodsound barrierpassenger planesonic boomtwo bit da vincix-59

