Feds Arrest Judges Hiding Illegal Immigrant Gang Members

Federal agents arrested two judges this week for allegedly helping illegal immigrant gang members evade justice: former New Mexico Judge Joel Cano and his wife were charged with hiding Venezuelan Tren de Aragua members at their home, while Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested for obstruction after reportedly blocking federal agents from apprehending an illegal migrant inside her courtroom. These arrests come as the FBI intensifies scrutiny of government officials aiding illegal aliens and amid rising political fallout over immigration enforcement nationwide.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/25/25





