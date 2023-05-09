Create New Account
286) Curto-circuito do corpo (mortalidade dispara)
#ElectrosmogPortugal
Published Yesterday |

Crédito ao Canal Alcyon Plêiades Recomendados, Maio 08, 2023.Metais elétricos pesados das vacinas: curto-circuito no corpo e aumento de mortes: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ePqB20bbWg7L/


Vídeo original (Abril 10, 2023): CLOT SHOT Has No Biological Components: World's Population POISONED From Chemicals Found In Vaxx: https://rumble.com/v2hfw3q-clot-shot-has-no-biological-components-worlds-population-poisoned-from-chem.html


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/

Keywords
emfchemtrailsehsgenocidiografenoelectricocondutividaderastos quimicosmortalidadeextremocurto circuitometais pesados

