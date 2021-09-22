GET READY FOR THIS - MISSING CHILDREN - THE NUMBERS

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Philosophers-stone.info
—Australia 20,000 missing children
—Canada 45,000 missing children
—Germany 100,000 missing children
—India 96,000 missing children
—Jamaica 2,000 missing children
—Russia 45,000 missing children
—Spain 20,000 missing children
—United Kingdom 112,000 missing children
—Inited States 460,000 missing children
— 900,000 missing children each year
-- Actual numbers are 8 million world wide and 800,000 just in the USA
Are you ready to #BeInTheWay