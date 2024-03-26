Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Chinese representative at the UN commented on the Events from 25 years ago, when NATO, during its Illegal Bombing of Serbia, Struck and Destroyed the Chinese Embassy
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1013 Subscribers
30 views
Published Yesterday

The Chinese representative at the United Nations commented on the events from 25 years ago, when NATO, during its illegal bombing of Serbia, struck and destroyed the Chinese Embassy, resulting in the deaths of 3 Chinese journalists and injuries to 20 Chinese diplomats.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket