Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Warning Why You Should Only Use MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) with A HCL Activator!
47 views
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
Published 2 months ago |

Worldwide Supplier For MMS with HCL 4% Activator: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


The MMS Health Recovery Plan (Program) - https://bit.ly/3UkQYhF
Warning MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) In Plastic Is HIGHLY TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3RodymQ
WARNING DO NOT USE CITRIC ACID ACTIVATORS WITH MMS! - https://bit.ly/3RsnpZt

Warning Why You Should Only Use MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) with A HCL Activator!


In today's video, I talk extensively about why you should online use HCL 4% activators with MMS aka Miracle Mineral Solution to activate it before using it internally or externally with yourself.


You must be aware of the reasons why I am giving this warning, if you don't know why I am giving this warning make sure you watch this video from start to finish to learn about my extensive reasons behind this.


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/

Keywords
mmsmms detoxmiracle mineral solutionhow to use mmsmms health recovery planmms parasitesmms candidamiracle mineral solution protocolmms protocolsmms healing protocolmms detox protocolmms citric acid activatormms activatorsmms activatormms hcl activatorhcl activatorcitric acid activatormms citric acid moldmms citric acid mycotoxinsmms citric acid black moldmms citric acid gmo corncitric acid solutionmms citric acid warningmms citric acid is toxicmms citric acid side effects

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket