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Warning Why You Should Only Use MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) with A HCL Activator!
In today's video, I talk extensively about why you should online use HCL 4% activators with MMS aka Miracle Mineral Solution to activate it before using it internally or externally with yourself.
You must be aware of the reasons why I am giving this warning, if you don't know why I am giving this warning make sure you watch this video from start to finish to learn about my extensive reasons behind this.
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