https://gettr.com/post/p2ad19a2459

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/02/2023 EU MEP Christine Anderson: I would be surprised if the Chinese Communist Party hadn’t any influence in the EU Parliament. Over the past three years, many leaders of Western democracies have downplayed their criticism of the CCP and communism has become acceptable. But there is already enough evidence in history to prove that communism is a totalitarian regime.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/02/2023 欧盟议员克里斯汀·安德森：如果中共在欧盟议会没有影响力，我才会感到惊讶。过去三年间，很多西方民主国家的领导人淡化了对中共的批评，共产主义变得可以接受。但历史上已经有足够的证据证明共产主义是极权主义的政权。



