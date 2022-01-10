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Kazakhstan Riots: Did NATO Organize Unrest on Russia’s Border?
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183 views • January 10, 2022
Law and order has been restored in Kazakhstan after weeks of rioting. The oil-rich country was engulfed in violent civil unrest that erupted suddenly weeks ago. What began as peaceful protests over shortages and rising prices quickly turned violent.
The protesters became rioters. Buildings and cars were burned. Police officers were attacked and killed. The chaos eventually prompted Kazakhstan’s embattled President to activate the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s treaty by appealing for military support from its allies.
President Vladimir Putin responded by deploying thousands of Russian soldiers to Kazakhstan’s capital.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/10/22.
The protesters became rioters. Buildings and cars were burned. Police officers were attacked and killed. The chaos eventually prompted Kazakhstan’s embattled President to activate the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s treaty by appealing for military support from its allies.
President Vladimir Putin responded by deploying thousands of Russian soldiers to Kazakhstan’s capital.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/10/22.
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