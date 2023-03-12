Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hymne by Vangelis
30 views
channel image
Alfred Anthony
Published 18 hours ago |
Donate

Originally composed for the television program "Opera Sauvage", "Hymne" was made popular in the 80's as the backdrop for the lush photography seen the Ernest and Julio Gallo wine commercials. 

Here is my cover version of that song, recorded and filmed at my home studio in Northern California where the same vineyards thrive today.

God Bless America!

Keywords
80svangelishymne

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket