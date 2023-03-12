Hymne by Vangelis

Originally composed for the television program "Opera Sauvage", "Hymne" was made popular in the 80's as the backdrop for the lush photography seen the Ernest and Julio Gallo wine commercials.
Here is my cover version of that song, recorded and filmed at my home studio in Northern California where the same vineyards thrive today.
God Bless America!
