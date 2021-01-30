THE COVID CON - HARRY VOX

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Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
This Covid Con represents the largest transfer of wealth from the poor and middle class to the rich in human history.
It is the Jewish banking system's dismantling of our society. And our own institutions and billionaires all work for this money power.
The FBI, CIA, NSA and all major political and corporate institutions are the eager servants for this Jewish financial power in the shadows pulling the strings of this scamdemic.
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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over