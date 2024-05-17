Tiny Juni Sleight (2) suffered devastating stroke due to blood clot in neck

Juni Sleight (23 months) suffered a life-threatening and ‘rare’ paediatric stroke in January of 2024. An artery in Juni’s neck was damaged, and a large blood clot had developed, blocking the flow to her brain and causing damage.
Specialists decided she needed a lifesaving treatment, normally reserved for adults. The treatment, endovascular thrombectomy (EVT), uses a catheter inserted through the artery to remove the clot and restore blood flow to the brain.
Clot dissolving drugs are traditionally used on children, but they take hours to work.
https://7news.com.au/news/little-juni-was-crying-and-lethargic-a-deadly-condition-was-the-cause-c-14250539
SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xmn5Yc1at7k
