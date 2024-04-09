Create New Account
We Are A Corporation & Elected Officials Are Imposters - Miki Klann
America at War
Published 18 hours ago

Time to wake up

original video: The Pete Santilli Show

https://rumble.com/v4lcren-we-are-a-corporation-and-elected-officials-are-imposters.html


constitutionevilmoneycongresspolicegovernmentcourtlawbankphotographycorporationadmiralty

